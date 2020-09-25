LHC issues notice to PCB in PSL financial model case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a notice to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after a case was filed by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises regarding the tournament’s financial model.

LHC has ordered the PCB to submit its response by Wednesday, September 30, after today’s initial hearing in the presence of Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi. The court has also barred the PCB from taking financial guarantees from franchises for PSL 6. Yesterday, all six franchises, collectively, had submitted a law suit in LHC against the PCB inorder to ensure that their grievances were addressed.

“Direct respondent number one [PCB] to revise the model of PSL in accordance with its statutory mandate and make it financially viable for the petitioners considering the investments made by the petitioners,” a writ petition, filed under Article 199 of the constitution of Pakistan, stated.Meanwhile, the PCB’s legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, argued that the petition was not eligible for hearing, while also urging the franchises to settle the matter with the board, through dialogue, rather than taking the legal route. On the other hand, the franchises’ counsels were firm in their stance against the PCB.

“The sixth season of PSL can be cancelled if PCB continues to take decisions unilaterally and without consulting the franchises. We request the court to order PCB to listen to franchises’ grievances once again and revise the PSL’s financial model,” the petitioners’ counsels stated. “The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected the franchises’ revenue, especially due to postponement of PSL 5 matches. Even if these matches are completed, the revenue generated won’t be in accordance with expectations. Also, the PCB is demanding franchise fees for next season,” they added. It must be noted that PCB has already announced the schedule of the remaining four PSL 2020 matches, which were postponed on March 17 due to Covid-19 pandemic The four matches will be held in Lahore on November 14, 15 and 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, 17 November.