PM assures Ghani of support to Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, September 25: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support to Afghan peace process and noted the positive results of these efforts culminating in the US-Taliban peace agreement and the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations.

In his telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday, the Prime Minister also appreciated the steps taken by relevant sides to enable the start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha. He emphasized the importance of all Afghan parties working for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

The Prime Minister further underscored that all Afghan stakeholders must seize this historic opportunity and work together to secure an inclusive and comprehensive political agreement through the Afghan-led and Afghan-owed process. “All Afghan stakeholders should grab this historic opportunity,” he said and added that the Afghan leadership should work jointly for a comprehensive political agreement. He said Pakistan will fully support the decisions that the Afghan people will take about their future. It is pertinent to mention here that on September 11, welcoming the momentous intra-Afghan peace talks to be held in Qatar, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his contentment in a statement. – TLTP