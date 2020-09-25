Pakistan will fight till the end for its freedom: Imran Khan warns India in UNGA address

– Calls on the world community to prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel for their “crimes against humanity”

– Says Pak Govt is committed to stand by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their legitimate struggle for self-determination

ISLAMABAD, September 25: Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India that if it decides to carry out any misadventure against Pakistan, “it will be met by a nation that is ready to fight till the end for its freedom” as he addressed the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session via video link on Friday.

“While the Nazis’ hate was directed at the Jews, the RSS directs it at the Muslims, and to a lesser extent, the Christians,” he said, adding that the extremist ideologists believe that India is exclusively for Hindus and others are not equal citizens.

“The secularism of Gandhi and Nehru has been replaced by the dream of creating a Hindu Rashtra, by subjugating, even cleansing India’s 200 million Muslims and other minorities,” he said.

Imran Khan spoke about the RSS’s attempt to destroy the Babri Masjid and the massacre of 2,000 Muslims in the Gujarat riots. “And this was [Gujarat massacre] under the watch of chief minister Modi,” he said.

The premier spoke about India’s discriminatory policies for Muslims during the pandemic, saying that the government blamed the minority group for spreading the coronavirus and they were denied medical treatment on many occasions.

“Last February, Muslims faced target killings with police complicity in Delhi,” he said.

Referring to it as something that was “unprecedented in history”, PM Imran said that the Hindutva ideology sought to persecute 300 million Muslims, Christians and Sikhs.

He then spoke about India’s August 5 attempt to annex occupied Kashmir. “Mr President, India illegally sought to occupy Kashmir, adding that this was against the commitments India had made to the people of Kashmir and the world.

“About 13,000 Kashmiri youth were incarcerated and thousands tortured,” he said. “Indian occupation forces have used brute force including pellet guns against peaceful protesters,” he said.

“The Kashmiri media and those daring to raise their voices are being systematically harassed through draconian laws,” he said, drawing the world’s attention to the Indian forces’ brutal act of killing hundreds of Kashmiris in fake encounters and not even handing their bodies back to their relatives.

He called on the world community to prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel for their “crimes against humanity”.

PM Imran said that India was attempting to obliterate the distinct Kashmiri identity by altering the area’s demography, to escape the plebiscite in line with the UN resolutions.

“This action is in violation of the UN charter, [Security] Council resolutions and international law, particularly 4th Geneva Convention,” he said. “Changing demographic structure of an occupied territory is a war crime.”

The prime minister praised the people of Kashmir, saying that “generation after generation of Kashmiris have laid down their lives to rid themselves of Indian occupation”.

“The government of Pakistan is committed to stand by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their legitimate struggle for self-determination,” he said.

PM Imran warned that India was playing ” a dangerous game” by upping the military ante against Pakistan to divert the world’s attention in a nuclearised environment.

He said that if the fascist RSS-led Indian government decides to commit any misadventure against Pakistan, it will be met by a nation that is ready to fight till the end for its freedom.

PM Imran said that durable peace in South Asia will not be possible till the issue of occupied Kashmir is not resolved on the basis of international legitimacy, confirming the world’s concern that Kashmir was a nuclear flashpoint.

PM Imran calls for world to observe an international day to combat Islamophobia

The premier also touched upon the issue of Islamophobia during his speech, condemning the rising incidences of the burning of the Holy Quran and the publication of blasphemous material against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Muslims continue to be targeted with impunity in many countries,” he said. “Our shrines are being destroyed, our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) insulted, the Holy Quran burnt, and all this in the name of freedom of speech.”-DNA