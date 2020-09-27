TRIAL OF MIAN NAWAZ SHARIF IN THE COURT OF HAZRAT ALI (ra)

If these had been the times of Hazrat Umar (RA), and Hazrat Ali (RA) had been sitting in judgment, the visible living style and glittering riches of Sharif family would have been more than enough to prove the guilt of Mian Nawaz Sharif. No more evidence would have been necessary.

Mian Nawaz Sharif would have been asked: “Are you Prime Minister of Pakistan or have been?”

The obvious answer would have been : “YES your honour.”

“Your living style indicates that you are an extraordinarily rich man. You are wearing a watch worth around five crores. Is that true?”

“Alhamdulillah—but the price of the watch is exaggerated. It is worth only four crores.”

“Your objection is noted. Is it true that your family is engaged in various businesses in the country and abroad.?”

“Yes my Lord—”

“Don’t you think it was befitting that you either quit position of authority, or keep your family away from any engagements in which it could benefit from your authority?”

“Sir it is my democratic right to get elected to that office, and it is my human right to get engaged in activities beneficial to my family.”

“Which means you are pleading guilty. This court needs no further evidence to convict you of high moral turpitude. It was your moral responsibility to provide to each and every citizen of the state same opportunities you provided to your sons and daughter and other family members. You are therefore sentenced to……”

Mian Nawaz Sharif is lucky to be living in this age of nuclear giants and ethical infants.