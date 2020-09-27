State, society and women

Zaheer ud din Babar

The motorway incident is sad and alarming. As usual, the major political parties blame each other but the fact is that this tragedy has occurred because of our relevant departments’ non serious and irresponsible attitude. Once again, the improvement of governance is desperately needed. Apparently, the major problem is that our political class is still not mature to handle basic issues. The result is that they suggest casual solutions for permanent and serious problems. Unfortunately, they want money and power but in the return, they hesitate to fulfill their constitutional and important moral role. The question is that, if our present politicians are unable to do this, then how can we expect a better future for common man. One point of view is that the challenge is much bigger than the abilities of our political leadership to handle it .In the past, we can easily say almost all the leadership gives priority to their personal interests. Some observers say that Pakistan is an unlucky state because many leaders use the state to fulfil their ambitions but make no effort to take care of this beautiful land. Observer’s claims that the sooner we understand that politics is a game of interests, the easier we can understand what’s going in our country. There is no doubt that the political awareness of the common man has very much improved because of print, electronic and most importantly, due to social media. In the present world, we the Pakistanis as a nation are lucky that we have democratic system so that people express their views. The fact is that things are improving in recent years, for example, almost a decade ago, the rape of a woman was never mentioned in the news. In these days, this type of news is published on city page with signal column. Those who are frustrated must never forget that today’s Pakistan is much better, and there exist many social media activists striving to make the government introduce change in our society. Every student of history is however, aware that improvement takes time. For a secure and progressive Pakistan, an important challenge exists which is how to create a society where rule of law is never underestimated. A start can be made by encouraging the learned Pakistani society to resist all illegal and immoral restrictions which have been imposed by religious, feudal or political classes in the country. The majority of Pakistanis are Muslims, and the fact is that Islam never creates hurdles for women to stop them from proving their abilities. The blame of that hurdle lies with the backwardness of society.

Indo-Pak history tells us that the subcontinent has mostly had a tolerant and conservative society. The majority of the people never imposed their ideas upon each other and respected the different beliefs and customs. In the past, some sects humiliated and degraded women but the majority of the people did not support those sects. The time has come to understand the importance of women in our society. Our politicians and religious scholars must understand that lip service is not enough to solve this issue. We must encourage the population to come forward and play their important role in changing our society for the better.