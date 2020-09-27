Shibli Faraz quoting Sh Rashid says more divisions within PML-N to surface soon

ISLAMABAD, September 27: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative was aimed at creating uncertainty and chaos in the country.

Speaking to reporters, he said that PML-N Quaid’s “revolutionary” stance was a fake and based upon double standards, adding that voices were being raised on Nawaz’s narrative within his own party.

Some of PML-N members understood that their leader was using them for his personal interests, Shibli said, adding that there were good people in PML-N too.

The minister said that Sharif family was also facing certain issues and quoted Sheikh Rashid who had remarked that more divisions within ranks of PML-N would soon come to fore.

Shibli added that the political movement of PML-N was baseless and without any solid reason as they only wanted to create chaos which was now evident in PML-N itself. “Under such circumstances, what would be the moral value of PML-N’s activities,” he said. Shibli Faraz alleged that the noose was being tightened on PML-N leadership due to NAB cases. He said that in this situation, the opposition was making efforts to blackmail the government and threatening to tender resignations from the assemblies. “If they resign, the government will hold by-elections and get majority in the house which will also prove beneficial for legislation,” the minister added. He said that opposition was using various tactics to dislodge the government, but they would fail in their designs. – DNA