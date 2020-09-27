Fazlur Rehman owns property worth trillions of rupees, people are surprised to see the details of his property: Fayyaz-Ul-Hassan Chauhan

– Says Nawaz Sharif’s speech has caused a wave of revolt in PML-N

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan has said that a wave of revolt has erupted in PML-N over Nawaz Sharif’s speech.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, he said that Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri was an example of insurgency and his leaving PML-N was the basis of differences in the party.

Continuing his speech, he said that there are 50 members of Punjab Assembly along with Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that PML-N uses tactics to save corruption, Sharif family tries to save corruption under the guise of democracy, people have been misguided by PML-N.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had no position in the party in the documents of the Election Commission and no objection could be raised against those who opposed his statement. PML-N MLAs should openly oppose Nawaz Sharif’s statement.

Talking about the Lahore Motorway abuse case, he said that after this incident many abuse cases were solved in Punjab, the Prime Minister said that he should directly contact the Ministry of Information on the abuse case.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman owns property worth trillions of rupees and people are surprised to see the details of his property. DNA