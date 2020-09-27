Imran Khan terms hasty international withdrawal from Afghanistan unwise

AFGHANISTAN’S ABDULLAH ABDULLAH ARRIVES IN ISLAMABAD TODAY ON A 3-DAY VISIT

ISLAMABAD, September 27: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said on Sunday that a hasty international withdrawal from Afghanistan would be unwise.

In an article published in the leading US daily Washington Post, the PM Imran Khan said only an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led reconciliation process, which recognizes Afghanistan’s political realities and diversity can produce lasting peace.

He said negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar for political settlement will bring an end to decade’s old war. The premier said through decades of conflict, Pakistan has dealt with the responsibility of taking care of more than 4 million Afghan refugees.

He said when President Trump wrote to me in late 2018 for Pakistan’s assistance to achieve a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan, we had no hesitation in assuring that Pakistan would make every effort to facilitate such an outcome.

Imran Khan said we should also guard against regional spoilers who are not invested in peace and see instability in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan will continue to support the Afghan people in their quest for a unified, independent and sovereign Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbors.

The Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah will be visiting Islamabad on a three-day visit from Monday(today).

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, it will be Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

During the visit, During the visit, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and would have interaction with the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries.

The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction.

Dr Abdullah would also deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and also have interaction with the media. “The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction,” the press release added.

Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supported all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people. The visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.-TLTP