Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, Usman Buzdar vow to counter every conspiracy against state institutions

LAHORE, September 29: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters of mutual interest. Ch. Moonis Elahi MNA was also present on this occasion.

Both condemned the nefarious effort of making national institutions controversial and expressed the commitment that every conspiracy against the state institutions will be fully countered. No compromise will be made on the respect of state institutions, they added.

The CM stated that respect of state institutions is binding on all of us and targeting the state institutions under a specific agenda is deplorable. Pakistan is going through a sensitive phase of its history and the elements trying to spread unrest are pursuing enemy’s agenda, he said.

The relations with the allied party are stronger than before and PML-Q is included in decision making. The disappointed opposition could not hoodwink the people, he added. Speaker Ch. Pervez Elahi reiterated to stand with state institutions adding that those issuing statements against the institutions are not loyal to the nation. The opposition wants to achieve its nefarious objectives by making the institutions controversial, he added. He said that it is time to maintain unity instead of engaging in negative politics and opposition should reconsider its conduct. – DNA