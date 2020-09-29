Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah dies at 91

KUWAIT, September 29: Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah died at the age of 91, according to a state media report. Sabah, following an unspecified condition, was flown to the United States in July for medical treatment after a surgery. Dubbed as the “dean of Arab diplomacy” Sheikh Sabah had ruled the Arab country since 2006 and had commandeered its foreign policy for the past 50 years. Sheikh Sabah earned the title “dean of Arab diplomacy” for his efforts to restore relations with states that had thrown their weight behind Iraq during the 1990-91 Gulf War. DNA