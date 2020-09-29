KPK Govt is focusing on providing investment-friendly industrial environment to industrialists: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, September 29: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Provincial government is focusing on providing investment-friendly industrial environment to industrialists so that valuable natural resources could be utilized for benefiting masses. He stated that completion of ongoing projects in industrial sector would boost the economy and create job opportunities in the province in addition to value addition of natural resources. He added that, government would go all out to make province a hub for commerce and trade activities. He was chairing a high level meeting on Tuesday regarding three-year industrial roadmap here at Chief Minister Secretariat. It was attended by adviser to Chief Minister on energy and power Himayat Ullah, special assistant on Industries Abdul Kareem, additional chief secretary Shakeel Qadir, principal secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, concerned administrative secretaries and other high officials. The meeting was briefed that so far seven industrial facilitation centers had been made functional while all zonal offices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company ( KPEZDMC) had been converted into industrial facilitation centers in order to facilitate Investors. – PR