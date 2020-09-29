Soldier, teenage boy martyred due to Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, September 29: A soldier of Pakistan Army and a 15-year-old boy embraced martyrdom while four civilians got injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, one fifteen-year old boy embraced martyrdom and four other civilians got injured in the Indian Army unprovoked firing in Baroh and Tandar Sectors along the LoC. The Indian troops targeted the civilian population, said the ISPR. The Pakistan Army responded and targeted those posts which initiated fire. There are reports of substantial damage to Indian posts in men and material. – TLTP