Ready to fight legal battle for Nawaz Sharif’s return: Babar Awan

September 29:

ISLAMABAD, September 29: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan has said that the government is ready to fight a legal battle to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Babar Awan said that Nawaz Sharif is a convicted prisoner, therefore, there is a strong argument for his extradition. If Nawaz was actually ill, he would have gone to the hospital but instead, he has been holding secret political meetings, he added. Babar Awan said the government will start the process of his extradition soon. – DNA

