Federal Cabinet decides to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London

ISLAMABAD, September 29: Federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif from London with Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that the government would use all legal options for the purpose.

The prime minister said that they would bring back

Nawaz Sharif with the help of British authorities. “He left the country using his illness as an excuse,” Imran Khan blamed and said he had to return to the country and face courts.

“Nobody will get an NRO,” the prime minister reiterated again and said that anyone involved in corrupt practices could not be forgiven.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that they have decided to launch legal battle for bringing back Nawaz Sharif and would soon initiate extradition process against him.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 16 released a detailed verdict over its decision to issue an arrest warrant of the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif.

The detailed judgment of the division bench of the Islamabad court was written by Justice Aamir Farooq and was also signed by the other judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The court noted that the lawyers of Nawaz Sharif failed to satisfy the bench, therefore an appeal regarding the exemption of the former prime minister from the hearings is therefore rejected. The court later directed the High Commission in London to implement upon the court orders to convey the arrest warrants to Nawaz Sharif in London, however, the PML-N supermo refused to receive the warrants.

He later addressed a meeting of the opposition led All Parties Conference (APC) via video link from London despite being declared absconder and also decided to run party affairs from abroad after the arrest of the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. – DNA