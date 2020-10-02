Child Labor is a socio-economic issue; Causes and effect on Adolescent

Mahnoor Mushtaq

CGSS-LAW Intern at Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad

Child labor is a social issue in Pakistan, where children are exploited by organized and unorganized sects of our society. The issue of child labor is prominent in a relatively poor segment of our society where families belonging to poor or weaker sections push their children to work and earn instead of educating them. Such children are easy prey for industries that are associated with heinous crimes like forced labor that always on the look for cheap labor. Child labor is a crime to humanity as children below the age of 18 years are pushed to work in different harsh places. They are forced to work as domestic help, brick kiln workers, and bid rollers against their abilities and without seeking their consent.

What Is Child Labor

According to the United Nations international children, emergency funds (UNICEF) defines that child as anyone below the age of 18 and child labor as some type of work performed by children below the age of 18. UN convention on the rights of the child 1989 refers to a person under the age of eighteen. The definition of child labor is not simple different scholars give a different definition, child labor refers to when children are working in any type of work that is dangerous and harmful to children’s health and also hinders the education of children.

Child labor has become a main concern throughout the world, but in Pakistan, it has grown to the maximum level. Today Child labor is a socio-economic problem and the most noticeable issue of all the social issues in Pakistan and it is also considered the main obstacle to social development. Child labor is often referred to as work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential, and dignity that is harmful to physical and mental development. These children also miss their childhood and are not able to have the basic facilities which a child should have. This is a clear violation of fundamental rights that are enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan. On the other hand, this labor also affects the health condition of the child physically, mentally, and emotionally. The international organization plays a very important role to eliminate all forms of child labor, many countries and Pakistan also adopt legislation to completely prohibit child labor.

Legal Analysis on the Child

Labor and Human

Rights Commission Report

Child labor remains one of the major concerns in Pakistan. There are many laws passed to eliminate child labor in Pakistan. Several laws contain provisions prohibiting child labor, or regulating the working conditions of the child and adolescent workers. The most important laws are;

The Punjab compulsory education act 1994

The employment of children act 1991

The bonded labor system abolition act 1992

The factories act 1934

The West Pakistan Shops and establishment ordinance 1969

This shows that in Pakistan laws are exist but the main cause of child labor is not the implementation of existing laws. The constitution of Pakistan respects the children’s rights and provides dependent children. According to the constitution, no child under the age of fourteen should be employed in any factory or mile or any other hazardous employment. The human rights commission of Pakistan reports says that social attitudes, large family size, and low literacy rate as factors of child labor in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s law is not completely consistent with international standards regarding child labor. The 18th amendment to the constitution, passed in 2010, devolved all child welfare and labor issues from the national level to the provincial level. Now every province must legislate appropriate laws to reduce the ratio of child labor at the provincial level.

Causes of Child

Labor and Solutions

There are numerous causes of child labor, one of the biggest causes is poverty that convinces the children to do work for their families. Poverty is a major proportion of the total population of Pakistan. There are multi-dimensional reasons for poverty, especially children who are facing a range of poverty challenges. Limited access to the basic facility not only disrupts their childhood but it also keeps them at a disadvantage throughout their lives with few opportunities for their growth The poor financial condition and low standard of living pave the way for child labor. To reimburse for the daily needs of food and survival, both boys and girls are forced to work beyond their capacities. It is fair to say that they are left with no choice.

Child trafficking is also another factor that leads to child labor. Trafficked children have no home. They are sent to a faraway place unknown to them. Ultimately, these little souls are pushed into extremely torturing and dangerous work conditions, such as prostitution, domestic helping, transport of drugs, etc.

Education is a fundamental right, enshrined in Article 25-A of the Pakistan constitution. Lack of education in the rural areas means parents are less educated, consequently, they also do not value in the lives of their children, this is also a cause of child labor because Arranging three meals every day becomes an impossible task and the children learn it the hard way quite soon. Educated girls and boys are the bedrock of a skilled, productive workforce and a responsible, engaged citizenry. If government properly implements the laws of free and compulsory education for all children in the country, allocates sufficient financial resources for the development and expansion of early childhood care, based on a comprehensive and holistic policy of early childhood care and development, then surely Pakistan will be a progressive country.

Education is the bedrock of sustainable development and a fundamental basic right. Quality education creates a level playing field for all and thereby unlocks potential. When children are well-educated, they grow better equipped to spearhead economic growth and build resilient, equitable, and prosperous societies.

Having said that there is a high prevalence of child exploitation in Pakistan, often manifest in the form of child labor coupled with low rates of school participation. The persistence of child labor has multi-layered roots such as poverty, lack of decent works for adults, need for strengthened social protection, and the lack of a system that can ensure all children attend school rather than engaging in economic activities while they are underage. The country’s legal minimum age for employment in hazardous work is just 14. Many younger children, work for family’s establishment or non-hazardous occupations.

Effect of Child Labor

Due to child labor, children at a young age are gullible and vulnerable. Child labor affects their physical, mental, and emotional health severely. They are deprived of their basic rights to education. Arduous physical strain and the burden of arranging their food cause malnutrition in them. Physical abuse is also occurred due to child labor which means, consistent threats keep children in a frightening state of mind all the time. There is an increased chance of physical abuse. To cope up with these pressures, the children fall victim to drug abuse. Many more dangerous habits become a normal part of their lives.

Conclusion

There are numerous challenges in controlling child labor, for example, unclear laws while the laws are pretty vague, for instance, most of the laws are unable to dictate strict guidelines for the unorganized sectors. On the other hand, there is a lack of rehabilitation centers, authorities also face how to facilitate the children from the devil grips of child labor.it becomes an unanswered question as to how these children should regain control of their new lives and start afresh. Proper counseling and nutrition play an indispensable role to help them thrive.

Child labor is not just about forcing children to work. Its side effects are quite large and gruesome. It leaves a stain on the child’s mind.it interferes with their mental and emotional health and prevents their proper growth and development.it is a blemish on the face of humanity that must be erased as soon as possible. What kind of citizen do we expect them to grow into after such kinds of abuse .children are the future of our country. Institutes of Pakistan should play their role to overcome child labor in Pakistan.