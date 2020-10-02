Pakistan praises China’s leading role at UN

ISLAMABAD, October 2: Pakistan has praised China’s leading role at the United Nations (UN), saying its policies are based on principles of the UN Charter, support for multilateralism and “win-win” cooperation.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, while speaking at a virtual reception, in New York, lauded Chinese phenomenal progress, especially in bringing 700 million people out of poverty and registering double digit Gross Domestic Product growth for 30 years, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The Chinese ambassador, in turn, thanked his Pakistani counterpart and said we are proud of the strong friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan. -TLTP