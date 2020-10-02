Ban on broadcasting speeches of accused, debate on ‘double standard’ of PEMRA

ISLAMABAD, October 1: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed all licenced TV channels in the country not to broadcast the speeches of the accused, after which a new debate has erupted in the country in the context of broadcasting Nawaz Sharif’s speeches.

In the notice sent to these private TV channels, PEMRA cited its own order issued in 2019 regarding former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, which said that any advertisement declared by the court or The fugitive’s interview cannot be aired.

However, in the past, PEMRA has allowed the broadcast of interviews of fugitives and notorious criminals.

It may be recalled that when former military president Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri and current Prime Minister Imran Khan were banned from showing speeches by various courts, PEMRA officials Freedom of expression could not be curtailed as it was unconstitutional to do so.

Not only this, when the present Prime Minister Imran Khan took the Panama case to the Supreme Court and continued to be a part of the court proceedings there, even then the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court declared him not to appear in court in the PTV attack case. But private TV channels used to cover Imran Khan’s speeches and movements.

It may be recalled that earlier in 2015, PEMRA had banned the broadcast of speeches of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain on the orders of the Lahore High Court and this ban is still in force. Former ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said her party would challenge PEMRA’s decision in the high courts.-DNA