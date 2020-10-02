No threat from the Opposition, Army is with the democratic Govt: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, October 2: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there are no fissures in civil-military relationship and Pakistan Army is standing with the democratic government, within its constitutional limits.

He said this during a meeting of party spokesmen chaired by the Prime Minister himself on Friday. The meeting formulated the strategy to deal with the opposition’s anti-government movement.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a briefing on the government’s response to the expected protests and rallies of the opposition. He was also briefed on the steps taken by the government to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan. Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated that there are no civil-military tensions and said the opposition’s movement was not a threat for the government either. The nation stands with the institutions, he added.

He said India’s BJP wants to divide Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif is toeing the same line as Modi’s government. Both Nawaz Sharif and India want to weaken Pakistani institutions, he said.

Criticizing the PML-N leader, the Prime Minister said that Nawaz Sharif wants the public to come out on the streets while his own children sit comfortably in London, what kind of revolution is this? He asked why Nawaz Sharif did not speak against Zaheer-ul-Islam right in front of him, why level allegations against the former DG ISI now? The nation sees that enemies of Pakistan are welcoming Nawaz Sharif’s statements, Imran said.

According to sources, the meeting also formulated a strategy against the opposition’s call for protests and rallies in the country. The Prime Minister has tasked his ministers with adopting an aggressive policy and exposing the opposition’s corrupt leaders. He directed the members from Punjab to expose PML-N leadership’s ties with India, saying that the corrupt cannot blackmail us, we will respond to them on the front foot.-TLTP