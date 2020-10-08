Diplomatic Settlement of Disputes, Modalities and Its Implications on Peace and Security

Mahnoor Mushtaq

CGSS-LAW Intern at Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad

The settlement of international disputes through peaceful means is considered an important factor in the international legal order and is one of the principal reasons why the UN exists. Practically, states daily interact with one other, and it also often give rise to misunderstanding. When states fail to settle the dispute amicably that they resort to force or face collective enforcement by the UN or regional organizations. That’s why the UN Charter and international law provide different methods and approaches to settle any kind of dispute. The dispute settlement process is recognized by the UN charter, it does not cover regional processes, which are mostly replications of the ones in the UN charter and only apply to its members of specific organizations.

What is Dispute

and When it Arises

In international law, a dispute has a specific meaning and does not refer to all instances of disagreement. Disputes between two states may relate to the determination of legal rights, interest, duty or obligation or interpretation of treaties, delineation of boundaries, and so on. This shows that a dispute is a disagreement on points of law or facts and also includes a conflict of legal views or interest. At the level of international law, a dispute usually involves subjects of international law, such as states and international organizations.

Definition of the dispute is different from determining when the dispute arises in international law Mostly international issue arises between the state and international organizations, some disputes arise between individuals and states.

Search for a Peaceful Solution

Peace is very much the heart of the purpose and principles of the united nation. War is unfortunately reality and as such is a subject for international law. The UN charter does not shy away from the sad reality of war the charter envisages a state of armed conflict by recognizing the right of self-defense in the event of an armed attack. The obligation to seek a peaceful solution, however, is supplemented by the duty of all states to promote a complete and general disarmament. This duty to promote peace has been repeated in many resolutions of the United Nations general assembly. Most important is the “peaceful settlement of disputes between states”. Peaceful settlement of disputes is intimately supported, supplemented, and reinforced by nations in terms of friendly relations, good neighborliness, good will, and cooperation.

The peaceful resolution of international disputes constitutes a continuous uninterrupted process based on international law, in which states participate as equal entities in rights. Forced to prevent the occurrence of any international situation or disputes, states have the duty, according to the 1982 declaration, to resort only to peaceful means of settlement for disputes between them, having the right to freely decide and choose, based on their joint agreement, those peaceful means that are convenient, timely and appropriate for a peaceful settlement.

Legal Analysis of International

Peaceful Settlement of Disputes

United Nations has championed both the norm and practice of the peaceful settlement of disputes. Article 2 of the charter lays out the principles under which the UN and its members are required to pursue the aims of article 1, article 2 (3)

states that all members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, justice are not endangered.

Internationally there are two ways in which states can settle their disputes peacefully. The first is through negotiation, conciliation, mediation, good offices, and inquiry. These are generally referred to as the diplomatic settlement of disputes. None of these methods involves the judicial process.

The second system is involved in arbitration and judicial settlements. Arbitration is peaceful but distinguishable from the diplomatic processes because it involves some level of judicial activity. Arbitration is a midway point between the diplomatic processes and a full judicial trial by an international court like the ICJ.

Article 33 (1) imposes an obligation on all states to seek a diplomatic resolution of their disputes, which would have been noticed, includes arbitration and judicial settlement. Through this, all parties to any disputes, the continuance of which is likely to endanger the maintenance of international peace and security shall, first of all, seek a solution by negotiation, inquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resort to regional agencies or arrangement or other peaceful means of their own choice. The other thing is that the Security Council have also power when it deems necessary to call upon the parties to settle their dispute.

Modalities and its

Impact on Maintaining

the Peace and Security

The international community plays a vital role to prevent conflict among the states and also works on maintaining peace and security and creating the conditions to allow peace to hold and flourish. That’s why international law provides different means for settling disputes. The most effective way to diminish human suffering and the massive economic cost of conflict and their aftermath is to prevent conflicts in the first place. On the other hand, by using these different modes of settling disputes state should prevent conflict and also maintain peace internationally.

Broadly speaking there are two techniques for settlements of dispute peacefully diplomatic procedure and adjudication. While the former employs an attempt to settle differences either by the contending parties themselves or with the assistance of other entities by deliberation and fact-finding method the latter entails determination by an impartial and disinterested third party of the legal and factual issues involved, either by arbitration or by the decision of judicial organs.

To maintain peace and security, states who faced any kind of conflict with other countries should accept any technique for settle differences. International law intends to overcome the chance of war and violence and believe to solve the disputes on the merits of the political, diplomatic, and judicial base.to avoid the chance of breaking out wars it provides certain measures and means. That’s why International law also recognizes certain coercive or compulsive means to settle the disputes in extraordinary cases where international peace and security has been endangered.

Conclusion

Having said that the main question is that how should one choose the suitable means of settlement? International law imposes an obligation to settle disputes by peaceful means but unless the parties agreed otherwise no obligation to resort to a specific mechanism. It’s up to the state to choose whether diplomatic or judicial means. Arbitration is more flexible and can be adapted to the wishes of the state parties to the disputes, but the proceeding at the international court is certainly more rigid and international rules are applicable during the proceeding. The method for peacefully settling international disputes are very useful tools in defusing tension among states and in promoting international peace and security .