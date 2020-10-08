Tajikistan Presidential Election 2020

Riaz Ahmad Malik

Group Editor Daily National Herald Tribune, Daily Al-akhbar & Member Board of Experts, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad.

5 candidates including sitting President Emamali Rahmon are

in the run for the election to be held on October 11

In previous Presidential election in 2013. Incumbent President Emomali Rahmon received 83.92 percent of the vote with a turnout of 86.64 percent

40 Polling Stations in 29 countries including Pakistan have also been established for the purpose

Presidential elections will be held on October 11 in Tajikistan. It has already been approved by both the Houses of Tajik Parliament.

According to constitution and central election commission of Tajikistan, the President of Tajikistan is elected for a term of seven years through fair, free and transparent election and votes of common people. The candidate must be a citizen of the country and be at least 35 years old, speak the state language and be permanently residing in Tajikistan for at least the last 10 years.

An election is considered to be valid if more than 50 percent of the electorate/voters participated in it. The candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the total vote is considered to successful and elected.

Tajikistan’s ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has officially nominated incumbent President H.E. Emomali Rahmon. He is the longest serving leader and “President” of Central Asia Region (CAR). The Federation of Independent Trade Unions and the Union of Tajikistan’s Youth have also nominated Emomali Rahmon to run for the presidential election which vividly reflect immense popularity of him by achieving socio-economic prosperity, qualitative life, schooling, housing and of course health. Especially, during the COVID-19, the government of Tajikistan under the strategic leadership of Emomali Rahmon played a vital role to support businessmen, investors and common people alike through befitting macro-economic initiatives and financial stimulations.

According to Central Election Commission (CEC) five candidates have been registered for the presidential election namely, Rustam Latifzoda (Agrarian Party, Abduhalim Ghafforov, Miroj Abdulloyev (Communist Party), Rustam Rahmatzoda (Party of Economic Reforms and Rahmon himself (Peoples Democratic Party). It shows massive participation of all the political parties so basis of Tajikistan democracy depends upon diversity, development and dynamics.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, a polling station has been established in the Embassy of Tajikistan in the diplomatic enclave, where the polling will continue till 8.00 pm

As part of the monitoring of the election, the CIS long term observers met with Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Tajikistan. Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda shared details of the election campaign and the work of election commissions at all levels. He noted that more than 20 recommendations, manuals and brochures have been published for the participants. Local electoral experts have been trained to help members of precinct election commissions. Work to raise awareness of the electoral legislation is carried out among different categories of the populations, he further added. Earlier on August 24, the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda (CCER) held a regular meeting, where issues relating to the preparations for the presidential election were thoroughly discussed.

The meeting was presided over by CCER Chairman Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda and focused on issues relating to approving samples and forms of documents, creating working groups to support the activities of international observers, considering applications and complaints, and verifications of the authenticity of signatures collected in support of nominated presidential candidates.

Additionally, the meeting participants discussed issues relating to the formation of the commission’s press center, approval of the procedure for determining the level of proficiency in the state language of a presidential candidate, and the formation of precinct commissions in foreign countries.

They also reviewed guidebooks on cooperation with civil society, for police officers to ensure the safety of the electoral process and for volunteers in the presidential elections.

By commission’s decision, samples and forms of documents used by lower election commissions for holding presidential elections were approved.

Also, working groups were created from among relevant specialists to ensure the activities of international observers and to verify the authenticity of signatures collected in support of nominated candidates.

The created press center and the adopted instruction on cooperation with civil society will contribute to the openness and publicity of this upcoming political event.

Also, by the commission’s decree, 39 polling stations have been established at the embassies, representations and consulates in 29 countries. Meanwhile, organizational work for the presidential election has been completed.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Central Commission on Elections and Referendums (CCER) of Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda held a meeting with international observers from the OSCE on September 28. He informed the Observers about the steps taken to ensure maximum transparency in the elections.

Khudoyorzoda noted that the CCER of Tajikistan carried out diversified but integrated policy measures to activate the electorate, implement information and advisory activities. According to the official, in the framework of the relevant process, many women, volunteers were involved in the composition of election commissions. Emphasis was placed on compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Election Day.

Tajikistan Presidential election 2020 will determine the future path and process of politicization and democratization. Majority of the votes will decide the winner of this presidential election to move forward. Hopefully incumbent president Emamali Rahmon will win the election which would provide further socio-economic stability and sustainability in the country.