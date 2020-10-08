‘One dimensional’ Zaman needs to take a leaf out of Finch’s book: Raja

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja believes left-hand opener Fakhar Zaman needs to take a leaf out of Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch’s book inorder to sort out the technical flaws in his batting.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer said that Fakhar needs to improve his game towards the off side, as it will take his batting to another level.

“Fakhar‘s bat angle and strong bottom hand makes him play mostly towards the leg side. Off side doesn’t feature in his batting chart. He needs to play with a free mind and he can only do that when he relaxes his bottom hand grip and his bat angle would be better. He can hit a six at long on, mid-wicket but not on long off,” said Raja.

“It’s not the end of the world. He needs to continue to work hard. Aaron Finch also worked hard. He also had a technical issue. He used to go across the line on a straight ball was a candidate of leg before wicket and bowled. He eventually opened his stance, so his front foot plays down the line and he doesn’t go across the line, which allows him to hit sixes over mid-on and mid-off. So Fakhar needs to do same,” he added.

Raja also revealed that he had personally advised Fakhar to replicate former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist’s approach of placing a squash ball in his bottom hand glove.

“I suggested Fakhar to keep a small squash ball in his bottom hand like Adam Gilchrist did in 2007 World Cup final to release the pressure on his bottom hand, but I am not sure if it is allowed anymore according to the laws of the game,” he said.

Raja also heaped praise on the left-hand opener’s scintillating 66-run knock from 42 balls against Central Punjab in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Multan on Tuesday.

“If he can improve his off-side game then he will become a top player. He played a really good innings and showed great footwork. If he stays in form then it solves a lot of problems for Pakistan’s T20 side,” he concluded.