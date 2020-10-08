PANAH SEMINAR: Women must play their vital role in saving the future of the younger generation

ISLAMABAD, October 8: A special seminar on “Role of Women in Prevention of Heart Diseases” was organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH).

The seminar started with the recitation from the Holy Quran. Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) has been carrying out the duty of educating the general public for the last 36 years for the prevention of heart diseases, the aim of which is to protect the citizens from heart disease. This is the reason for becoming an Panah ambassador. The growing trend of smoking and sugary drinks among girls and young girls is worrying. We have to stop using these unnecessary items. October is celebrated all over the world as a cancer awareness campaign. Basically the use of sugary drinks increases the risk of cancer by 18% and heart attack by 42%.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Noshin Hamid said that women have to play an important role in health issues. Panah efforts in raising awareness about heart diseases are commendable. WHO is working hard to prevent Heart diseases and health. Salt should be used less with sweets. We need to reduce the use of fats to prevent heart disease, they are being legislated all over the world, we also have to think about it, smoking is an industry that kills 160,000 people every year and creates new customers at the same rate.

Senator Rubina Khalid, said that the young generation must take a positive direction. In Parliament, we will stand with the goal of Panah. This is a war to save the future of our children. We must all build a soft crack platform, where a voice can be raised against negative attitudes, in which the media plays a key role, , take the message of heart disease and Panah from door to door.

Chairperson of National Commission for Child Rights Afshan Tehseen Bajwa said that it is very important to educate women in building a healthy society. There are 109 laws in Pakistan, important implementation then legislation. Yes, we have to think about it. More than half of Pakistan’s population is young. Children have to be trained at an early age. PR