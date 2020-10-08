Agreement between Taliban and Afghan Govt, U.S plan for economic incentives for Pakistan

Top U.S, NATO officials meet Pak Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, discuss Afghan peace process: ISPR

DOHA, October 8: US Special Representative Zalmai Khalilzad, while praising Pakistan’s role in the Afghan process, said that the Kabul government can make a side deal with Pakistan. After the agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government, they are seeing economic benefits for Pakistan. According to media reports, U.S Special Representative for the Afghan Reconciliation Process Zalmay Khalilzad made the remarks in a video link at the University of Chicago. He attended the meeting via video link from Doha.

Zalmyi Khalilzad said that they were trying to reach an agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The move is aimed at internal peace. He hoped that if Kabul and the Taliban succeeded in reaching an agreement, they would see economic incentives for Pakistan. Zalmay Khalilzad thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for their diplomacy and support for the Afghan peace process.

It may be recalled that U.S President Donald Trump had expressed his desire for all U.S troops to return home from Afghanistan by Christmas. “The number of our brave men and women serving in Afghanistan until Christmas should be very small,” he wrote in a Twitter message.

US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan Gen Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to Inter-Sevices Public Relations (ISPR), matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region; Pak-Afghan border management; and current developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting held at the General Headquarter in Rawalpindi.

“Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present,” the military’s media wing said.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in furthering the Afghan peace process, the ISPR added.

The development comes after Taliban and Afghan peace negotiators set new ground rules as they negotiate to bring an end to decades of war to safeguard against the risk of any breakdown in long-sought peace talks that kickstarted last month in Qatar.-TLTP