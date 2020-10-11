Tajikistan Ambassador speaks about the significance of Presidential Election

H.E Ismatullo Nasredin says Pakistan & Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly and strategic relationship

Adds despite technical difficulties CASA-1000 will be completed and prove beneficial for all the stake-holders

Elaborate arrangements were made at the Embassy to enable the Tajik citizens to use their voting right in a peaceful atmosphere

By Riaz A Malik

His Excellency Ismatullo Nasredin, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan has termed the Presidential election 2020 as very important for his country’s stability that is why some 39 polling stations have also been established in different countries to enable the Tajik citizens residing there to use their voting right.

The Ambassador said this during an exclusive chat with this scribe at the polling station established at the Tajik Embassy in Islamabad to facilitate its citizens in Pakistan in particular the Islamabad to cast their votes. He expressed the hope that some forty Tajik citizens residing in Islamabad will come and cast their votes.

To a question about Pak-Tajik relations, the Ambassador said that Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly, friendly and strategic relations. He said that Pakistan has special important for his country and that Pakistan is also playing an important role for the regional stability’

To a question about CASA-1000, the Ambassador termed it a best example of regional connectivity. He expressed the hope that despite technical difficulties the project will be completed and will prove beneficial for all the stake holders especially for Pakistan.

When this scribe put questions to enthusiastic voters ( both male and female) present to cast their votes about their expectations they pinned with the election, they all were of the view that the election will further strengthen their country and ensure its economic viability and will equally play significant role for the wellbeing of the masses.

It merits to mention here that the Embassy undertook elaborate arrangements to facilitate the voters to use their right in a peaceful environment. All the staff members under the command of the Ambassador himself was not only warmly receiving the voters but were guiding them to the relevant desks for the voting.

It may be noted that there are five candidates including the sitting President in the run and hopefully the unofficial results will be announced on Monday.

It is important to note that the Government of Tajikistan, under the strategic leadership of sitting President Eomali Rahmon played a vital role to support businessmen, investors and common people alike through befitting macroeconomic initiatives and financial stimulations. It is hoped that this election will determine the future path and process of politicization and democratization.