Churchill said: Granted democracy has huge shortcomings but till we come across a better system , we have to stick with democracy. Clearly Churchill had not witnessed the rise of China and Authoritarian but Regulated Republicanism based on one-party rulein which leadership evolves.

11 October 2020

The rise of China has exposed the structural defects of British Parliamentary system which marries Administration with Legislature. Meaning thereby that those manning the govt should be elected members of the Parliament. This mandatory condition applies effective brakes to Merit.

11 October 2020

India is biggest & US best Democracy in the world-the first being parliamentary and the latter presidential. India is a huge failure. But US can boast of some areas of Excellence. The reason is that in American Govt or Administration there is only one elected office-The President.

11 October 2020

In America the Executive part of the govt is built purely on merit whereas congress is built on the basis of popular vote. The job of one is to rule . The job of the other is to legislate and regulate. The two bodies are structurally mandated & bound to create working relationship.

11 October 2020