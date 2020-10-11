Imran Khan tasks Tiger Force volunteers to check daily the prices of commodities

ISLAMABAD, October 11: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the volunteers of the Tiger Force to regularly check prices of basic commodities like flour, sugar, ghee and lentils in their localities.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister asked the volunteers to post the prices on Tiger Force Portal. Imran Khan said that he will meet with the Tiger Force volunteers on Saturday next at Convention Centre Islamabad. Imran Khan will provide guidance and tasks to youth according to the government’s action plan.

The Prime Minister said that his government will use all the resources at disposal of the state to bring down skyrocketing prices of essential food items in the country from Monday. According to the details, the government has decided to use all resources against inflation in the country.

The PM has decided to once again use the services of volunteers of Tiger Force for the identification of hoarders and consultations with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar have been completed. -TLTP