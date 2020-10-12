Naval Chief makes courtesy call on PM

ISLAMABAD, : Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The Prime Minister congratulated Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan on assuming the office of Chief of Naval Staff and wished him success for his tenure.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi took charge as the new Chief of Naval Staff on Wednesday last. He called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Saturday last.-PR