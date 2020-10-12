Lt Gen (R) Asim Bajwa relinquishes charge as SAPM on Information

ISLAMABAD, October 12: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa has relinquished the additional charge of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting. In a tweet on Monday, Asim Saleem Bajwa said he had requested the Prime Minister to relinquish him from the additional portfolio of special assistant on information & broadcasting. He said the Prime Minister has approved his request. “I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. – DNA