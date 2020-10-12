Federal Govt allows opposition parties to hold rallies across the country

ISLAMABAD, October 12: The federal government has agreed to let opposition parties hold rallies and processions across the country as the Prime Minister Imran Khan said their real agenda will reveal itself soon.

After weeks-long deliberation and confusions over what the future might hold for opposition parties’ movement, the federal cabinet has finally approved opposition’s plans to hold rallies against the government across Pakistan after, it stated, the PM said that holding them back in their futile bid will unnecessarily make them heroes.

According to details, the Prime Minister held a critical huddle to mull over political matters of the country at present, wherein the ministe and assistants recommended to allow opposition parties to hold their rallies. The ruling members suggested to the Prime Minister that opposition be allowed to bring out their rallies on specific spots while the district authorities in the relevant areas will ensure they follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A while back, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, elaborating on the federal government’s policy, said that no party including the ruling ones should bring political rallies while the country still struggled with Covid-19 situation.

It is pertinent to note that the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rallies and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PMLN) workers conventions have been scheduled to start from later this month.

First PDM political procession is scheduled for October 25 in Quetta followed by second in Peshawar on November 22 and in Multan on November 30. The next in series, according to the schedule, will be carried out on December 13 in Lahore and on December 27 in Larkana. Meanwhile, the worker’s conventions have been scheduled to be held on October 29 in Nawabshah, on October 30 in Umarkot and on October 31 in Rawalpindi. They will continue into the next month with one on November 5 in Muzaffargarh, in Bahawalpur on November26, in Faisalabad on December 3 and in Sahiwal on December 6. Moreover, the leading opposition party PML-N will hold its worker’s conventions. -TLTP