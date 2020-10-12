If only we had read Quran with translation we would not have fallen to our own misguided ideas and concepts regarding Islam. All our misgivings have their roots in our lack of direct contact with Allah’s words directives commandments laws DOs & DONTs.

Imran Khan our Prime Minister has a great God-given opportunity to make ALLAH’S Book, prime & principle source of the laws that govern our society govt and behaviour. He will regret if he failed to avail this great opportunity that can catapult his name into GREATS OF OUR HISTORY.

By targeting the unholy greed behind the monstrously rising prices of food and other essentials, Imran Khan has moved in the right direction at the right time. Those behind this evil are evil themselves. And our PM’s job is to eradicate all evil from this hugely wronged country.

