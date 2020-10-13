President urges world to take notice of Indian atrocities against Muslims

ISLAMABAD, October 13: President Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of atrocities being perpetrated by India against Muslims and other minority groups.

He was talking to Ambassadors designate of different countries to Pakistan including Brazil, Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Hungary and Ukraine in Islamabad on Tuesday. President Arif Alvi said India has unleashed a reign of terror by persecuting the minorities.

The President also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by India in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The President said Pakistan is making efforts for promoting peace and stability in the region. Earlier, the Ambassadors designate presented their credentials to the President. -DNA