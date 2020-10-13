NCOC recommends nationwide ban on gatherings: Sources

ISLAMABAD, October 13: According to sources, the National Command Operations Center (NCOC) has recommended a ban on gatherings across the country.

These recommendations were made by the National Command Operations Center (NCOC) at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee. According to sources, in his address to the gathering, the Prime Minister said that if political gatherings were banned because of Corona, the opposition would get a chance to be oppressed. Provincial governments and district administrations have also been informed about the permission to hold meetings.

According to sources, the Prime Minister directed the NCOC to keep a close watch on the situation of corona virus and said that schools, wedding halls and other gatherings could be banned if corona cases increase.-DNA