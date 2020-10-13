Ministers demand emergency measures against rising inflation

FEDERAL CABINET MEETING

PM assured the Ministers of urgent measures to reduce inflation

ISLAMABAD, October 13: In a meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ministers have demanded emergency measures against the rise in inflation.

According to sources, the Prime Minister assured the ministers of urgent measures to reduce inflation and said that the government would soon start implementing the action plan.

All government machinery will be mobilized to provide relief to the common man. Cabinet members said provincial governments and district administrations must ensure the availability of goods.

Imran Khan said that now our entire focus will be on controlling inflation. I am monitoring the whole situation myself, let s see what the mafia does now.

During the meeting, Sheikh Rashid apprised the cabinet of the concern and said that flour could become more expensive in November-December. Expressing his concerns, he said that it should be explained why drugs became expensive.

He said that people complain to us because medicines are expensive. On this, Special Assistant Faisal Sultan said that he has asked the Drug Regulatory Authority to improve the situation.

According to sources, the tradition of exchanging words among ministers in the cabinet meeting continued. Federal Minister Faisal Vawda criticized Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and asked him to form his own strong team. In the meeting, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed openly criticized Nadeem Babar and Umar Ayub and said that you are responsible for the increase in electricity and gas prices.-TLTP