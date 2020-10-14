14 injured in grenade blast on Quetta’s Smagli Road

QUETTA, October 14: At least fourteen people were injured in a grenade blast on Quetta’s Smagli Road on Wednesday. According to police, a grenade was lobbed at labourers working on an under-construction bridge. Two children are among the injured, they said.

On getting information, heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies and ambulances reached the scene. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The law enforcers cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence. A search operation was launched to arrest the culprits.

Last month, four people were injured in a blast on Quetta’s Sariab Road. Some explosive material fitted on a motorcycle had gone off, resulting injuries to four people.

On Aug 11, at least six people were killed and 21 others had sustained wounds when a blast ripped through the Chaman’s Mall Road area. The remote-controlled bomb was planted on a motorbike. -DNA