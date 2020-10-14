Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with opposition parties

– Says they will never be given an NRO

ISLAMABAD, October 14: Ruling out any chances of reconciliation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again given a clear message to the opposition parties that whether they stage sit-ins or hold rallies, they will never be given National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

The Prime Minister said this while meeting Senators Faisal Javed and Zeeshan Khanzada. The meeting reviewed various initiatives for the revival of Pakistan’s film and drama industry, as well as producing feature films and dramas based on Islamic history nationally.

“No matter what opposition stages sit-ins or protests, I’ll never give NRO to anyone, PM Khan said. The Prime Minister also called for increasing positive and constructive activities for the youth and said that he wants them to participate in constructive activities as much as possible.

He said that he would address the youth at the Tiger Force Convention this week. The country’s political situation and the opposition’s anti-government movement were also discussed during the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that he had predicted from day one that the corrupt will band together. He took a clear and unequivocal stand and reiterated his position that no matter what happens there will be no NRO for the opposition.

Hitting the opposition parties’ reunion, PM Khan said he has been saying from the very first day that the opposition is united only to save their corruption. On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that all the opposition leaders have gathered at one platform to save their corruption.

Addressing the seminar of PTI Lawyers Forum in Islamabad, he had said that opposition parties have only one agenda to halt the process of accountability. “They do not believe in rule of law in the country.” -DNA