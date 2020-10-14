Chinese President Xi Jinping orders troops to be ready for a possible war

BEIJING, October 14: Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered his army, the People’s Liberation Army, to be ready for a possible war.

According to a foreign news agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressing a People’s Liberation Army Marine Corps on the sidelines of a visit to a military base in Guangdong Province, said that the army was on high alert and could face possible enemy attacks. Prepare yourself for the answer.

According to the US news agency CNN, President Xi Jinping’s military visit comes at a time when tensions between China and the United States have been rising for decades due to differences over Taiwan and coronavirus epidemics, and between Washington and Beijing. Tensions are rising.

The White House has informed the US Congress that it plans to move ahead with the sale of three advanced weapons systems to Taiwan, including a state-of-the-art high-powered artillery rocket system.

In a strong response from Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called on Washington to immediately cancel any plans to sell arms to Taiwan and to end US-Taiwan military ties. Although Taiwan has never been controlled by China’s ruling Communist Party. Beijing has claimed the peninsula, but China says it has no plans to use military force to occupy Taiwan.

In a speech a few weeks ago, US Secretary of Defence Mark Asper said that while China could not compete with the United States in naval power, China’s expansionist ambitions could prove fatal to the region. He accused China and Russia of using economic, political upheaval and military force to balance of power.-Agencies