Hasan Ali grateful to PCB for helping with rehab

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for helping him with rehabilitation for his latest back injury.

In June this year, the PCB had announced it will provide financial assistance to Hasan till he returns to competitive cricket. The PCB had made the decision after Hasan missed out on a central contract due to the injury.

“PCB helped me a lot in dealing with my fitness issues. I was worried after missing out on the central contract but PCB decided to bear my medical expenses even when I was out of the national fold and on the sidelines. Even now, the PCB medical panel is monitoring me at the high performance center,” said Hasan.

The 26-year-old is determined to reclaim his place in the national side despite stiff competition from young pacers.

“My rehab is complete and now my focus is to acquire match fitness through domestic cricket,” he said. “It would be difficult to make a comeback after the emergence of many talented young pacers. However, I have also performed really well in the past and if provided an opportunity in future, I would like to prove my mettle once again.” Hasan was diagnosed with excessive stress in his lower back by the PCB medical panel in late April. Prior to that, Hasan had complained of a back problem in September 2019, which had eventually forced him to pull out of the tour of Australia. He then had a recurrence on the eve of a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match before he regained complete fitness ahead of the HBL PSL 2020, which was postponed on March 15 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Hasan made his international debut in August 2016 and to date has played nine Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20Is.