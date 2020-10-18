Safdar makes PML-N workers raise political slogans inside Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI, October 18: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and the party workers on Sunday violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and chanted political slogans inside the mausoleum.

According to details, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar made PML-N workers raise political slogans when his wife Maryam Nawaz reached the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to offer Fateha.

It is pertinent to mention here that the mausoleum’s administration had told the PML-N leadership that only six vehicles will be allowed to enter the premises of the mausoleum along with the Maryam Nawaz but she took a large number of party activists along with her. The party workers misbehaved with the security guards at the main gate of the mausoleum when they tried to stop the extra vehicles of the procession. Later, Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Ali Akbar Gujjar and Maryam Aurangzeb accompanied by a large number of party workers entered the mausoleum.

As soon as the Fateha was offered, Safdar started chanting slogans inside the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation.

Lashing out at the leadership of PML-N over the incident, Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that the leaders were following the agenda of Indian government. He maintained that the entire nation was grieved over the incident. TLTP