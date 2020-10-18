PDM Karachi public gathering marred by pandemonium

KARACHI, October 18: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Karachi was marred by ruckus when female activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) fought with each other, sources reported.

As per details, the PDM’s public gathering in Karachi was marred by ruckus as participants broke barbed wires when the main leadership of opposition parties reached Bagh-e-Jinnah to address the rally.

A scuffle also took place between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers outside the main gate of Quaid’s mausoleum. The PDM workers also entered into the women enclosure.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has held a second rally in Karachi on Sunday.

A 160 feet long and 60 feet wide stage has been set up in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh while over 50,000 chairs have also been arranged to facilitate the participants.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is already present in Karachi while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has left for Karachi to attend the gathering.-DNA