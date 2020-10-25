Nagorno Karabakh will be fully liberated by Azerbaijan’s armed forces: H.E Ali Alizada

Memorial Corner to pay homage to victims of Armenian aggression established at Centaurus Mall

CGSS team also takes part in the flower laying ceremony

Riaz Ahmad Malik



Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada pledged that Nagorno Karabakh will be fully liberated by Azerbaijan’s valorous armed forces. The war crimes committed by the Armenia will be put to an end. He reiterated that Armenia must respect the United Nations Security Council resolutions and make an unconditional and immediate withdrawal from Occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador, along with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), was visiting the special corner established at Centaurus, the largest shopping center of Islamabad. The special corner has the latest photographs from the war affected region of Azerbaijan. It is to commemorate the victims of Armenian aggression and to spread awareness about Armenian war crimes in Karabakh.Talking to media representatives, President ICCI, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that people of Pakistan are firmly standing with their brethren from Azerbaijan. He further said that Armenia is an aggressor and has illegally occupied the Azerbaijan’s lands. It is time that United Nations must put an end to the plight of Karabakh, Kashmir and Palestine. CGSS team, including Ms. Anoshka Johum, Research Associate and Ms. Minahil Shawal Afridi, Research Executive participated in the ceremony alongside Diplomats and the Ambassador His Excellency Ali Alizada. The Ambassador appreciated the support showed by the government and people of Pakistan in the ongoing conflict.