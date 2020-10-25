Resurgence of covid-19

Covid19 is, by no means,over.We have yet to see the back of it. The entire world is aghast at the economic ruination it has caused in the world, besides,taking many invaluable lives.Even President Trump who has been making a fun of it and whistling in the dark has also been down with it for quite some time. Let us hope that the world survives its second wave currently in full swing and feared to be more lethal than the world.

Isn’t it odd that on the one hand the Sindh government has been raising a hue and cry that the people are not following the SOPs strictly with the result that Covid 19 is resurging but on the other it has been itself instrumental in staging big political rallies to show its street power thus putting at risk lives of thousands of people.It is this double standard that has destroyed the moral and social fibre of the society.

Shibli Faraz has been working very hard, day in and day out, counteracting malicious propaganda of the opposition against the government . Though many other so-called government spokesmen too have been doing similar job but federal information Minister’s riposte to propaganda galore of the opposition is more to the point and,therefore,more effective and it does register with the people.

It has been observed that from the government’ side,more often than not, outrageous remarks are made by some spokesmen on political issues which later on fail to stand up to the test of crutiny thus causing moreharm than good to the government.