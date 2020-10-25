Blast in Quetta leaves four dead, two injured

QUETTA, October 25: At least four people died and two others got injured in an explosion here at Hazaganji area on Sunday.

Police officials told the media that the explosive material was planted on a motorcycle while one vehicle and motorcycles parked at the scene caught fire after the bomb explosion.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies rushed to the incident’s site and cordoned off the whole area.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had earlier issued a security alert on October 22 that outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

According to the alert issued by the counter-terrorism watchdog, TTP is planning a terrorist attack on political and religious leaders of the country in the two provincial capitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the explosion rocked the Quetta city when the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is organising a public gathering on Sunday at Ayub Stadium.

The authority had alerted the relevant Law Enforcing Agencies that the recent evidence collected from Qamar Din Karen in its raid on October 21 found the explosives and devices planned to be used in the said possible attacks.

The Balochistan government had appealed to the PDM leadership on October 23 to suspend their rally in the wake of the security threat.

However, the opposition leaders paid no heed to the warning. -TLTP