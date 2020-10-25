Two terror suspects killed in encounter in Sukkur

SUKKUR, October 25: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Sunday claimed to kill two terrorists in an encounter at Sukkur-Jaffarabad Road.

The motorbike riding terrorists opened fire at the police when they were signalled to stop at Jaffarabad Road, the CTD officials said.

Two terror suspects were injured in retaliatory fire and arrested by policemen, according to the officials. The injured succumbed to their injuries while on the way to hospital. “The two men were experts to make suicide jackets,” in-charge CTD claimed.

Police recovered material used for making suicide vests, two pistols and a motorcycle, CTD in-charge official said. “Slain terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces,” police official Continued on page 7

claimed.

“They were involved in scores of attacks during the 2008-10 period”, he added. -DNA