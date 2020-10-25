PDM is part of ‘axis of evil’ with India, Israel against Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, October 25: Information Minister Shibli Faraz has hit out at the opposition’s alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – after its third power show in Quetta on Sunday, saying “it has been proved that PDM is the third part of axis of evil with India and Israel against Pakistan”.

Commenting on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s speech, the minister said the one who has been declared absconder by the court is now targeting the state institutions particularly armed forces.

He said the objective of PDM is to create chaos and spread hopelessness in the country. “Today the modus operandi of war has been changed,” he said while referring to the opposition’s Continued on page 7

Continued from front page anti-government movement linking it to the fifth gener tion hybrid warfare.

Praising the armed forces of the country, Shibli said they saved Pakistan from becoming Libya, Iraq and other Muslim states which have been reeling under catastrophe of war and civil unrest.

The minister said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz does not have any moral authority to criticise the government. “She should ask her father as to how he was able to buy properties in London and tell the nation about the sources of his wealth.”

Shibli also took a jibe at opposition leader Shah Awais Noorani who he said raised slogans for an “independent Balochistan” at today’s rally. “You can see who can talk about separating Balochistan… certainly not any Pakistani.”

He admitted that all-time high inflation has created a lot of trouble for the masses and assured that Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying his best to control the prices of essential commodities. “I am also affected by inflation and my family members also complain about high prices of food items.”-TLTP