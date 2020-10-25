PDM chants slogan to disintegrate Pakistan

We want Balochistan to be an independent state: Owais Noorani

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto have mutely supported the idea



QUETTA: Addressing a PDM meeting in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, Owais Noorani said that we want Balochistan to be an independent state.

Owais Noorani said that today the environment of Balochistan is like a backward area.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto have mutely supported the idea.

Reacting to Owais Noorani’s controversial and anti-national statement, he said that the cat has come out of the bag, these people are conspiring for division and anarchy.

The Federal Minister for Communications said that these people want to create division and chaos in Pakistan, why the Indian media is campaigning against Imran Khan.

He said that he must do politics but talk about issues and Pakistan. By saying such things in meetings, you come forward as a pawn of India. We have to thwart the efforts to divide Pakistan.

The PTI leader said that everyone knows about Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with diplomat and Sajin Jundal, they are following the statement of Ajit Doval.

Murad Saeed said that he was playing a grand game for breaking up Pakistan and for a greater Punjab.

The world today is looking at India from the point of view of terrorists that is why we say that we must talk about nationality but do not leave the ideology of Pakistan because Israel and India are conspiring against Pakistan.-DNA