Intra-party elections

Would you Adam and Eve it? The apologists of those who are involved in mega corruption cases say they are innocent. The question is: how have they then become trillionaires in a trice?

One of the advisors of the Prime Minister was not far wrong when he said the other day that a majority of political parties in this country are being run as personal fiefdoms. The heads of these political parties do hold intra party election but they wangle it in such a manner that their next of kin are appointed as their second in command so that when their number is up, the leadership of their party should remain in their family.

There is no dearth of competent political leaders in every political party who are sincere to their parties. They had spent their life time in the service of their party but these grey haired stalwarts are never considered worthy by their party heads to be appointed on key administrative position inside their party and they are passed over in favour of the near relatives of the heads of political parties.

It is imperative that the government should, in the first instance, carry out election reforms so that dynastic politics is stamped out from all political parties and no political party should become personal fiefdom of head of a political party.

Time was when it was the desire of every father that his son should join the civil service of Pakistan. No longer is the case now. The parents now advise their children to join a private company for earning their livelihood instead of joining the civil service because every political government would expect them to do illegal things for it and if they won’t do it they would be put in a harm’s way by the government.