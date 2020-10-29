Home / News / Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated countrywide today

Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated countrywide today

Web Desk 9 hours ago News Comments Off on Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated countrywide today 53 Views

ISLAMABAD, October 29: Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) will be celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country on Friday.
The day will dawn with thirty one guns salute at the federal capital and twenty one guns salute at all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country will be offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.
Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.
In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi, an International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference will be held in Islamabad on Friday under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
The opening session of the conference will be chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi while Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the concluding session.
Prominent Ulema and Mashaikh, scholars and foreign delegates will participate in the Conference and threw light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H). As part of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, the government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool Week from Saturday. -PNP

About Web Desk

Check Also

Indian forces were humiliated around the world after February 2019 defeat: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, October 29: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on …

Powered by Opensky Web Solutions
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved