Imran Khan shares French writer’s quote about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, October 29: Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared a quote of French writer and poet Alphonse de Lamartine about the last Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

PM Imran Khan said in his Twitter message on Thursday the Alphonse de Lamartine’s citation is one of his ‘favourite quotes’ about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The quote read, “If greatness of purpose, smallness of means, and astonishing results are the three criteria of a human genius, who could dare compare any great man in history with Muhammad? The most famous men created arms, laws, and empires only. They founded, if anything at all, no more than material powers which often crumbled away before their eyes. This man moved not only armies, legislations, empires, peoples, dynasties, but millions of men in one-third of the then inhabited world; and more than that, he moved the altars, the gods, the religions, the ideas, the beliefs and the souls.”

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Imran Khan had raised the issue of the publication of blasphemous caricatures on the international level and

asked the leaders of the Muslim states to act collectively for countering the Islamophobia; attacks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Western countries especially Europe.

The Prime Minister has written a letter to the heads of the Muslim states, urging for unity and clarity to bring an end to Islamophobia and attacks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the Western states especially Europe. -DNA