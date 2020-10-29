Indian forces were humiliated around the world after February 2019 defeat: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, October 29: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said that Pakistani armed forces’ response against Indian aggression in February last year not only brought defeat but humiliation to Indian state and forces, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Army’s spokesperson, while reacting to statements issued by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) politicians Ayaz Sadiq and Zubair Umar, made it clear that the Indian Air Force pilot captured after Indian defeat on February 27, 2019, was repatriated as per the requirements of Geneva Convention.

He added that the statement issued (by Ayaz Sadiq) yesterday tried to distort the facts surrounding this matter of national security.

“Such a narrative can harm national security at a time when the country is facing a hybrid war,” warned the DG ISPR.

Maj General Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan’s success in thwarting Indian plans was recognised the world over and its gesture of releasing the Indian pilot was appreciated.

“Pakistani forces’ timely response scared India so much that Indian Air Force planes that had come to drop the explosives on the Pakistani people escaped after dropping payload on empty mountains,” said the DG ISPR.

He said that the Pakistan Army is a united force and there is no difference between rank and file of the armed forces. “Attempts are being made to create a controversy around Pakistan Army as an institution,” he said.

The DG ISPR further rejected remarks of former Governor Sindh and PML-N leader Zubair Umar and said that he was the spokesman of the armed forces and would never speak ‘half-truth or half lies’.

“I have detailed what is truth,” he said adding that whatever he had said regarding a meeting with Zubair Umar is on the record.

“There is an anger over attempts being made to target armed forces and creating a controversy around the victory of the country after Pulwama incident,” Major General Babar Iftikhar said while lamenting the recent remarks from the PML-N leaders.-TLTP