England will send second-string side for Pakistan tour: Ehsan Mani

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will send a second-string side for tour of Pakistan in January next year. While talking during a press conference in Rawalpindi, Mani stated that England’s main team will be on Sri Lanka’s tour during their visit of Pakistan. “Main team of England will be in Sri Lanka but they’ll be touring Pakistan for T20Is at the same time to send worldwide message that Pakistan is safe country to play cricket. Top officials of England will be coming to Pakistan during tour,” said Mani.

England are considering touring Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in January 2021, according to The Times.

England have not toured Pakistan since 2005 amid security concerns, especially due to the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team in Lahore. Pakistan were one of four teams that went over to the United Kingdom (UK) this year, amid Covid-19 pandemic, which played a major role in keeping financial losses at a manageable level for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The ECB has already confirmed that that have received a formal invitation from the PCB regarding the tour.